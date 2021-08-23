Diego Loureiro detonates the CBF after Botafogo’s victory against Vila Nova: “Playing in this heat is complicated”

Botafogo took an important step to return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday morning (22) Glorioso suffered, but beat Vila Nova by 3-2 at Nilton Santos stadium and climbed to 6th place with 32 points. Now, Alvinegro is just 1 point from being in the group of the top four that will be in Serie A in 2022.









The result could have been more elastic. That’s because Botafogo started the match beating the team from Goiás 3-0, but fell in production due to the great heat in Rio de Janeiro this Sunday morning.. Who regretted the schedule imposed by the CBF was goalkeeper Diego Loreiro. In an interview after the end of the clash, the archer stated that the team got really tired because the team had to play in these conditions.

“They grew up in the match. Playing at 11am in this heat is complicated, the team was tiring. We played four games in eight or nine days. Little recovery time and little time to train. The team surrendered, we will have a week to work and correct what you need. It’s to continue working to achieve our goals. We still have a lot to grow in the competition“, said the player.

I think only Marco Antônio, Diego Loureiro and Warley were bad today — José Passini (@ZePassini)

Next Friday, at 9:30 pm, at Couto Pereira, Botafogo will challenge Coritiba. The team from Paraná leads the competition. In case the Cariocas win, Glorioso can enter the group of the top four for the first time.