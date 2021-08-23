Dies at age 66 Paulo Rafael, guitarist of Alceu Valença | Pernambuco

The musician from Pernambuco Paulo Rafael died, aged 66, this Monday (23). A reference for guitar in the country, he was part of the band of Alceu Valença and Ave Sangria. According to relatives, Paulo was hospitalized and being treated for cancer at the Hospital Samaritano, in Rio de Janeiro, where he died ( see video above ).

Born in Caruaru, in the Agreste region of Pernambuco, the musician began his career in the 1970s in Recife, as a member of the band Ave Sangria. The group produced rock with northeastern roots and, seven years ago, they resumed activities and released a new album.

From Rua Preta to ‘Udigrudi’: Paulo Rafael’s relationship with Caruaru

The guitarist had a partnership of over 40 years with Alceu Valença, in addition to several participations in projects and as a producer of renowned artists, with Zé Ramalho, Geraldo Azevedo, Elba Ramalho and Lobão. He was the one who wrote the arrangement for the track “Vaca profana”, by Caetano Veloso, recorded by Gal Costa.

The musician left a wife, granddaughter and daughter. The wake was scheduled for the Penitence Cemetery, from 11 am, with cremation scheduled for 1:15 pm, in Rio de Janeiro.

Through a social network, singer Elba Ramalho paid tribute to the guitarist. “Friend and musical partner in so many iconic moments of Brazilian music”, he wrote. She also stated that she will miss the “sweet and punctual guitar sealed in the work of Alceu Valença, with whom you walked in recent decades”.

The president of the Pernambuco Historical and Artistic Heritage Foundation (Fundarpe), Marcelo Canuto, lamented the musician’s death in a statement.

“He was one of the most affectionate and conciliatory guys I’ve ever lived with. I met Paulo for over 40 years and always admired his inventiveness in music. It was an example of how to deal with fame and the artistic world in a professional way, but without I lost my passion for what I was doing. I lost a friend and also one of my idols,” wrote Canuto.