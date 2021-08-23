Dinei enjoys the Neon Party as if it were the last one on Ilha Record – Photos

The Neon Party has arrived to color the Island Record. Last Saturday (21), the explorers enjoyed every moment: they painted their faces and hair with special dyes, danced, attacked food and drink, and had fun! But, one participant in particular, had a lot to say during the celebration! Dinei, who had not yet participated in any party, was the one who most enjoyed the night! Play/PlayPlus

Right at the start of the Neon Party, Dinei toasted her Exiled friends. Of course the guys from Exile returned the affection Play/PlayPlus

Explorers can’t see a phone that’s already rushing to take multiple photos! Antonela and Nadja got into the Neon mood and dyed their hair pink and green. They were beautiful, didn’t they? Play/PlayPlus

Who also loved the paints was Laura! The actress drew on her face and encouraged Any to do the same. And isn’t it good? The colors made the explorers even more beautiful Play/PlayPlus

Look at Dinei there! The former athlete ’caused’ the Neon Party! He took pictures and danced alongside Pyong Lee, as if a day ago he hadn’t argued with his colleague. Play/PlayPlus

The Exiles did not believe what they were seeing. Lucas Selfie was disappointed and criticized Dinei’s attitude Play/PlayPlus

To reassure friends in Exile, Dinei called Any and Mirella, and sent them a message: “We are going to ‘get’ the Germans.” That’s how Dinei dubbed the opponents in the game! Play/PlayPlus

MC Negão da BL was thrilled with Dinei’s message and caught the attention of Lucas Selfie: “Don’t talk bad about my father, huh?” The Exiles had fun with the scolding Play/PlayPlus

Mirella Gêmea Lacração also didn’t miss the opportunity to make fun of her friend: “Exiles, I’m keeping here, but Dinei turned German,” he joked. Again, the people from Exile ‘swooned’ in laughter Play/PlayPlus

Valesca proved that besides being a singer she is a great dancer and guess who was with her too? Dinei! Play/PlayPlus

As a good reality strategist, Pyong soon started talking about the game. The artist revealed that he will do anything to “rescue” Thomaz from Exílio, but the actor was so sad about the situation that he did not react to his friend’s comment. Play/PlayPlus