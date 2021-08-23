Diniz evaluates Santos reinforcements: “They give more weight to the team”

Coach Fernando Diniz evaluated the new Santos reinforcements at the press conference after the match against Internacional this Sunday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe closed with Augusto and Léo Baptistão and is close to announcing Diego Tardelli and Emiliano Velázquez. The coach did not comment on the Uruguayan defender, but spoke about the other three.

“Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli are mobile forwards. They have a lot to do with what I think about football and it was one of the reasons for the signing. They give greater weight to the team because of their history in football. Regardless of when they make their debut, they need to time to gain pace and we are accelerating the process. The Board of Directors made an effort to bring it because of our losses and got reinforcements within our reality,” said Diniz.

“Augusto left very early for Europe, for Real Madrid, from the São Paulo base. He’s been endorsed a lot,” he added.

After defender Velázquez, midfielder Augusto and forwards Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão, Santos still wants a midfielder and a winger. The international transfer window ends on the 31st of August. And the deadline for registration in the Copa do Brasil ends on Tuesday.

Santos will return to the field to face Athletico-PR on Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Fish still doesn’t know if it will have the reinforcements.

Leave your comment