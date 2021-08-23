Diniz misses Marinho at Santos and doesn’t guarantee him against Athletico – 08/22/2021

Coach Fernando Diniz misses Marinho at Santos. After Santos drew 2-2 tonight (22), with Internacional, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian Championship, the coach explained that the forward draws the attention of opponents and makes the team play more freely.

Marinho recovers from a bruise on his thigh and continues to be embezzled in Peixe. Diniz, by the way, did not guarantee him for the game against Athletico-PR, on Wednesday (25), for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“It’s sorely missed. It draws attention, the teams care and the team feels more comfortable with it. The medical department hasn’t given us a date yet. We hope you train and be available at any time. I can’t tell you yet ( about return),” Diniz said at a press conference.

Without Marinho, Diniz should go back to using Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga at the ends. Marcos Leonardo should be retained, but Leo Baptistão should gain a few minutes to make his debut. Before, however, the club needs to regularize it and register it in the competition. The deadline is until Tuesday (24).

With the tie this afternoon, Santos is ranked 11th in the Brazilian Championship table, with 22 points. The next appointment in the competition is against Flamengo, Saturday (28), in Vila Belmiro.