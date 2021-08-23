Distemper is a Cureable Viral Disease but May Leave Permanent Sequelae | Health

artursafronovvvv Dogs should not go out for a walk or have contact with other animals without having received all the vaccinations before

Summary Distemper is highly contagious and can be transmitted through the air and by contact with contaminated surfaces

Despite having a high mortality rate and not having a specific treatment, distemper is curable

Puppies, old puppies or puppies with low immunity are more susceptible to contract the disease

The only way to prevent the disease is with the application of vaccines that start from 45 days of life of the dog

When having contact with an infected animal, the guardian becomes a means of transmission. Therefore, always wash your hands well and change clothes before having contact with the puppy.

Distemper is a disease transmitted by a virus of the Paramyxoviridae family, which affects dogs, especially during the first months of life, when they have not completed the initial cycle of vaccines and are with a weaker immune system.

The distemper virus is quite resistant and can survive for a long period in cold, dry environments and up to a month in a hot, humid climate, which makes distemper an even more common disease during winter. Once installed in the animal, the virus can act throughout the body.

Although it is more common in puppies, elderly dogs, or even young ones, that have low immunity can also be affected and run a serious risk of death. Therefore, the importance of good nutrition and keeping the pet’s vaccination card always up to date.

how is transmitted

Vaccination is the only way to prevent distemper, as well as many other diseases

The virus can be incubated in the animal for a period of three to 15 days, showing the first symptoms after a week or two. Transmission can occur when the animal comes into contact with mucous membranes – when it licks other dogs, for example – through feces, urine, contaminated air or even objects that have been exposed to the virus.

Therefore, even if distemper does not affect humans or cats, these can be transmitting agents to other dogs, if they have contact with the disease. The transmission time can take up to 90 days, so it is better to avoid the dog leaving or having contact with other animals in case of suspicion.

Animals between three and six months old have a higher rate of transmission and some breeds are identified as more prone to diseases, among them are the Siberian Husky, Weimaraner, Greyhound, Alaskan Malamute and Samoyed. In the early 1950s, the Japanese Shiba Inu breed was almost extinct by an outbreak of the disease.

Symptoms

Without being properly vaccinated, the animal will not be able to leave the house

Symptoms may take some time to appear and manifest themselves in a little different ways, depending on the animal’s state of health, which makes diagnosis difficult. To clarify doubts, many veterinarians recommend blood tests or PCR tests – common in DNA tests and which have become very popular for tests to identify Covid-19.

Symptoms progress through different phases: respiratory, with dry cough or secretion (nasal or through the eyes, with green or yellowish mucus), the dog may have pneumonia and difficulty breathing and also have fever.

As the disease progresses, it affects the dog’s gastrointestinal system, causing lack of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. After this phase, it reaches the animal’s nervous system, which can start to walk in circles without reason, have paralysis, spasms and difficulty walking. Distemper can also present with skin problems, conjunctivitis and retinal damage.

Treatments and Cure

Weimaraner is among the breeds with the greatest propensity for distemper

Distemper does not have a specific treatment, what the veterinarian does is to treat the symptoms of the disease individually, administering antibiotics, antiemetics, anticonvulsants and even ointments and creams, in case of skin symptoms.

A good food supplementation is also part of the treatment, aiming to increase the animal’s immune system so that other infections do not install “taking advantage” of the fragility caused by distemper.

When the animal has proper treatment and good health, it can indeed survive the disease, however the chance of carrying sequelae is almost certain. Treatments such as physiotherapy and acupuncture help to reduce these sequelae and, in some cases, reduce them to almost zero. A popular example is the Bolt dog, adopted by the lawyer Gabriela Prioli, and it is even possible to follow the puppy’s treatment through social networks.

Prevention

The only guaranteed way to prevent canine distemper is through the application of vaccines (V8, V10 or V11) that are applied in the first weeks of life: the first being at 45 days of life of the animal and another two with an interval of one month after that, it is recommended that the dog take a booster dose annually.

The vaccine has an effectiveness of up to 95%, reinforcing that you should never take a dog for a walk or take the animal to any public place before the vaccination cycle is complete.

Veterinary doctors advise never to start a treatment or medicate the pet on your own or offer any homemade medication. At any sign of suspicion of disease, the guardian must take the animal to a veterinary hospital immediately.