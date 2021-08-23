Doria says Sabesp will be prepared for privatization in the coming years – 08/22/2021 – Market

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said this Saturday (21) that Sabesp will be prepared to be privatized in the coming years, and that the government will not do anything rashly.

Commenting on statements by the newly appointed secretary of Projects and Strategic Actions of São Paulo, federal deputy Rodrigo Maia (no party-RJ), on the privatization of Sabesp, Doria emphasized that the privatization of the sanitation company is a “long-term project”. term”, not short term.

“Our government is privatizing. Sabesp is already publicly traded, listed on the stock exchange, with very good performance and well managed.

Over the next few years, it will evidently be prepared for a privatization program, but we will not do it in a rash way,” commented Doria to journalists in Rio de Janeiro.

Maia’s statements made Sabesp’s actions soar on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, the government of São Paulo said that Maia, as a member of the Privatization Committee, will follow the studies to analyze Sabesp and point out the company’s future, considering the new sanitation framework and the expansion of its services.