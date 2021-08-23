Du Queiroz receives praise from Sylvinho after his debut as a Corinthians professional

Corinthians’ 1-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense marked the young man’s debut Du Queiroz, 21, in the main team. Replacing the injured Fagner, the player pleased coach Sylvinho in his first appearance.

“Du is an athlete that we have been preparing for about three weeks. He entered on the right side and we identified a powerful athlete, with a low center of gravity, support, good technique. Talking to him, part of the base he made, he made as a side. He comes from the midfield part, but he demonstrated that he knows the role and has been training there for a couple of weeks. Du gives us confidence and he has all the conditions to play. I think, pretty much everyone will think he’s done the job. It’s a difficult game, complicated, but it accomplished the goal.“, evaluated Sylvinho

Created by the club, the athlete had already been listed in six other matches, without being used. This Sunday, he took the field in the first half, at 39 minutes, in place of holder Fagner, who felt a twinge in his right calf.

As Sylvinho recalled, Du Queiroz is not a full-back. Since joining the club in 2013, he has accumulated good performances for the Under-20 and Under-23, acting as a defensive midfielder, with passing characteristics and construction of plays. At times, she even played the role of a more advanced midfielder.

