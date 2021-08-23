Edge 20 Pro: Motorola premium phone competes with top of the line? Analysis / Review

Motorola has recently launched its new premium cell phone line in Brazil comprising three handsets, the Edge 20 Pro being the most advanced. While not the direct successor to Edge Plus, it is the company’s top 2021 release so far, but can it compete with real flagships like Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra?

The Edge 20 Pro arrived at a cost of R$5,000 and is aimed at the most demanding public looking for a cell phone with the best technologies. It has a beautifully finished metal body, 144 Hz OLED screen with high brightness and great setup. It just lacked stereo sound to be a true top of the line.

Equipped with Snapdragon 870, the same chip present in the Moto G100, it still delivers great performance and was close to the S21 Ultra with Exynos 2100 in our speed test. It even surpasses devices with Snapdragon 888, as is the case of Xiaomi’s Mi 11, however, it ends up being below in benchmarks. In games it can run everything at maximum and some games take advantage of the screen with a high refresh rate.