Elden Ring dominates Gamescom Awards nominations • Eurogamer.pt

Before Gamescom 2021 even started, we already have the list of candidates for the various categories.

This list is at least curious and in addition to the omission of Forza Horizon 5, not even in one category (Best Xbox Game), we have The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes competing for Best Multiplayer Game. Curious and strange. Not to mention that the list for Nintendo Switch has only two candidates for the title of Best Game.

Elden Ring, Halo Infinite and Far Cry 6 seem to be the big names of the event that will take place this week, starting in Cologne, Germany.

From Software’s game helps Bandai Namco become one of the event’s top publishers, along with strong input from Tales of Arise, both of whom are featured in several categories, including Best RPG, Best PlayStation Game and Best Xbox Game.

Below you can see the list of candidates:

Best Xbox Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Switch Game

Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best PlayStation Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Action and Adventure Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

best action game

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio

Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

best indie

Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive

Inua, Art France

Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

best RPG

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Cased, Koch Media

Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

Farming Simulator 22, Astragon Entertainment

Play to Advertise

Best Sports Game

Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

FIFA 22, Electronic Arts

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Company of Heroes 3, SEGA

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Live Game

Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.

Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Best Original Game