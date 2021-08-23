Elden Ring dominates Gamescom Awards nominations • Eurogamer.pt

List reveals curious choices.
Before Gamescom 2021 even started, we already have the list of candidates for the various categories.
This list is at least curious and in addition to the omission of Forza Horizon 5, not even in one category (Best Xbox Game), we have The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes competing for Best Multiplayer Game. Curious and strange. Not to mention that the list for Nintendo Switch has only two candidates for the title of Best Game.
Elden Ring, Halo Infinite and Far Cry 6 seem to be the big names of the event that will take place this week, starting in Cologne, Germany.
From Software’s game helps Bandai Namco become one of the event’s top publishers, along with strong input from Tales of Arise, both of whom are featured in several categories, including Best RPG, Best PlayStation Game and Best Xbox Game.
Below you can see the list of candidates:
Best Xbox Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
Best Switch Game
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best PC Game
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best PlayStation Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Action and Adventure Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
best action game
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft
Best Family Game
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
- Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay
best indie
- Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
- Inua, Art France
- Lost in Random, Electronic Arts
best RPG
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Cased, Koch Media
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Simulation Game
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- Farming Simulator 22, Astragon Entertainment
- Play to Advertise
Best Sports Game
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best Multiplayer Game
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Live Game
- Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
- Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
- Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment
Best Original Game
- Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive