Emergency assistance is paid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries with NIS 4

Beneficiaries of Bolsa Família with Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 4 receive today (23) the fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid. through the Bolsa Família Card or the Citizen Card.

The receipt of funds follows the regular calendar of the social program, paid in the last ten working days of each month. Payments are made each day as per the final digit of the NIS. The dates for the extension of emergency aid were announced on the last 12th.



Payment schedule for the fifth installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família beneficiaries – Disclosure/Cash

In case of doubts, Caixa’s 111 telephone exchange is open from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, the beneficiary can consult the site help.caixa.gov.br.

Emergency aid was created in April of last year by the federal government to assist vulnerable people affected by the covid-19 pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to single-parent mothers and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the new payment round has installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$250; the single-parent family, headed by a woman, receives R$375; and people who live alone receive R$ 150. The program would end in July, but was extended until October, with the same amounts for the installments.

Rules

Under the established rules, aid is paid to families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages, provided that the income per person is less than half the minimum wage. It is necessary that the beneficiary has already been considered eligible by December 2020, as there is no new application phase. For those who receive Bolsa Família, the most advantageous value rule remains valid, whether the portion paid in the social program or the emergency aid.

Those who receive in the digital social savings account can use the Caixa Tem application. With it, it is possible to make purchases on the internet and on the machines in several commercial establishments, through the virtual debit card and QR Code. The beneficiary can also pay bills and bills, such as water and telephone, through the application itself or at lottery outlets. The account is a simplified savings account, without maintenance fees, with a monthly movement limit of R$5,000.

THE Brazil Agency has developed a question-and-answer guide on emergency assistance. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria to receive the benefit, the regularization of the CPF and the tie-breaking criteria within the same family to access the aid.

* Andreia Verdelio collaborated