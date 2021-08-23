Empiricus presents strategy to earn R$1 million investing R$2.5 thousand in 5 cryptocurrencies; is it possible or is it ‘soft talk’?

THE empiricus, the largest investment analysis house in the country, is preparing a bold shot. The company’s specialist in digital assets, André Franco, drew up a list of five cryptocurrencies that, according to his studies, could reach the value of R$ 1 million with contributions of R$ 500 each. To access the list, it is necessary to enter the page of the free event that will be promoted by the specialist (click here to view).

The possibility is tempting, but the valuation outside the traditional levels of the financial market raises the question: is it really possible to make such big profits? Historical performances and Franco’s own trajectory show that it is.

What does Empiricus’ proposal consist of?

The plan prepared by André Franco basically consists of three premises:

The selection of five microcoins, that is, cryptocurrencies still on the rise, little known and with high appreciation potential; Investment of R$ 500 in each one of them; in other words, a contribution of R$2,500; Possibility of reaching R$ 1 million.

The thesis is supported by the argument that these cryptocurrencies, still at an early stage of development and investor knowledge, can bring valuations well above the average, allowing an amount of R$ 2,500 to be transformed into R$ 1 million, that is, if value up to 400 times.

This is only possible with off-radar assets such as small cryptocurrencies. These are investments with greater risk, but also greater potential for return. Empiricus’ plan is for you to put a small part of your equity into these investments to have the chance to make a big profit. But beware: digital assets aren’t the best place to leave your rent money or emergency reserve.

The logic here is that more consolidated investments, such as shares of large companies or even larger cryptocurrencies, can bring profits to a portfolio in general, but will hardly have a transforming effect on your financial life.

O bitcoin, for example, in its early years, it was very cheap, but today it has a total market value estimated at trillions of reais. So, to earn 100% with bitcoin, crypto needs to earn more trillions in market value.

The same happens with stocks on the stock exchange. When we take on a strong and already consolidated company, such as Valley (VALLEY3), it’s hard to think of an explosion in value as the company is already so big. In the case of microcaps (smaller listed companies), however, there is the possibility of an exponential gain, as amounts that would be small for the blue chips already represent an explosion in the total value of microcaps.

According to André Franco, there is a real possibility of becoming a millionaire with little investment and in a short period of time with the microcoins. What draws attention, however, is not just the expectation of earnings above the market, but the the values ​​too off the curve. Transforming R$ 2,500 into R$ 1 million implies an appreciation of 400 times, that is, a gain on the order of 40,000%. Is this really feasible?

These investments have already generated millions from little money

Now, super multiplications are not only feasible but are historically proven. All of them, however, have in common the factor of uncertainty: were assets off the radar of big investors, which exploded in an unimaginable way. To reap profits from this level, however, it is necessary to enter the business before the wave of appreciation. See below some examples of exponential gains in the financial market:

Brazil – Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

One of the darlings of the stock exchange (B3) today, the action of Magazine Luiza it was far from being a priority for investors. In December 2015, for example, MGLU3 it was traded at a measly R$0.03. After restructuring and consolidating as a digital retail giant, the company’s share peaked at R$27.34 in November 2020. This represents an appreciation of more than 91,000% in less than five years, that is, the investor’s money multiplied more than 900 times in the period.

Historical appreciation of Magazine Luiza’s shares (MGLU3). Source: Google Invest

United States – Amazon

Another example of overvaluation corresponds to the American technological giants. Listed in the 1990s, these companies have seen their market value explode with the global transformation promoted by the internet.

THE Amazon it symbolizes this movement very well. Back in 1997, when no one knew the potential of the internet, the company’s stock traded for $1.73. Today, without considering inflation, the paper is worth US$ 3,200, a multiplication of almost 2,000 times. Whoever had put, hypothetically, US$ 2,500 in AMZN, would have today almost US$ 5 million.

Historical appreciation of Amazon shares (AMZN) on Nasdaq. Source: Google Invest

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, despite not being an opportunity for new exponential gains, is an excellent parameter to get a sense of the “galactic” potential of cryptocurrencies. According to the portal Investing, the digital currency was sold, in March 2012, below US$ 5. Today, despite this year’s fluctuations, the price is over US$ 40 thousand, in other words, almost 10 thousand times higher. This without considering the amounts prior to 2012, not accounted for by the website, when bitcoin was given away for free and, the story goes, he was used, on his first purchase, to pay for a simple pizza.

Bitcoin quotation, in dollars, in August 2021, according to the Investing portal

Recent cryptocurrencies

This year, despite the bitcoin fluctuations, many cryptocurrencies have already achieved stratospheric gains in a small margin of time. the token AXS, for example, from the game axie infinity, was a recommendation by André Franco to his subscribers at Empiricus. In 2021, the cryptocurrency rose more than 12,000%, against just 18% of bitcoin. See the graph below for the comparison between the performance of the two digital currencies this year:

AXS token (orange curve) performance compared to bitcoin (blue curve) this year. Source: Real Value

But she’s not the only one. See also in this table, the return of lesser known cryptocurrencies between January and May this year. Cocos-BCX, for example, delivered almost 160,000% in a five-month period, valuing more than 1,500 times.

Digital currencies that appreciated the most between January and May 2021. Source: Empiricus

Risks of volatility x earnings asymmetry

Investments with a high potential for financial return typically involve volatility and risk of loss. It is exactly this uncertainty that provides the possibility of above-average earnings. Therefore, investing in cryptocurrencies and risky assets in general needs certain precautions, which we will place here.

When we talk about cryptocurrencies, however, the asymmetry of profits in relation to risks is so great that, in André Franco’s view, it justifies the exposure, as long as it’s done in a way rational and controlled.

For an investment of R$500, for example, the most that the investor can lose is R$500 – and that would still be the worst scenario, which is rare and extreme. On the other hand, these R$500 can be transformed into hundreds of thousands of reais. It’s like having the chances of winning a lottery, but instead of relying on luck and minimal odds, having much greater chances, based on one of the most promising markets for the near future.

This feature makes investing in cryptocurrencies different from the market for options and futures, for example, which are also marked by high earning possibilities with little money. In this type of operation, however, the investor usually enters leveraged, that is, it may have losses greater than the amount it contributed. With crypto, this loss is limited to the contribution made.

“That’s what the cryptocurrency market is all about. You have room to make mistakes in some punctual things, but, in general, the gains can compensate and make the investor make a lot of money”, explains Franco.

For the analyst, who became a millionaire buying bitcoin when no one believed in cryptocurrency – and continues to win with the microcoins, like AXS -, the winning strategy for investors in digital assets is necessarily linked to three characteristics:

Low equity exposure: Investors should put a small portion of their money into cryptocurrencies, somewhere between 1% and 3%, and not commit the resources they will need for their daily expenses. For this reason, Franco and Empiricus’ plan is based on an investment of R$2,500, although it is possible to contribute smaller or larger amounts, depending on the capital of each one.

Investors should put a small portion of their money into cryptocurrencies, somewhere between 1% and 3%, and not commit the resources they will need for their daily expenses. For this reason, Franco and Empiricus’ plan is based on an investment of R$2,500, although it is possible to contribute smaller or larger amounts, depending on the capital of each one. Diversification: Cryptocurrencies fluctuate a lot and depend on more unpredictable factors than the market in general. Thus, the expert separated not a single suggestion, but five, so that an eventual fall of one digital currency is compensated by the performance of the others.

Cryptocurrencies fluctuate a lot and depend on more unpredictable factors than the market in general. Thus, the expert separated not a single suggestion, but five, so that an eventual fall of one digital currency is compensated by the performance of the others. Subject: many cryptocurrency investors make huge gains in a short time and end up breaking the rule of a small equity allocation (up to 3%). This can, in case of market downturn, jeopardize your finances. A small amount is enough for great gains, given the high asymmetry of profits.

The importance of following established experts, not YouTube ‘gurus’

Turning R$ 2,500 into R$ 1 million, although possible with exponential assets, seems a promise from several gurus we see on YouTube or social networks (mostly pickaxes). In the case of the Empiricus campaign, two things must be highlighted:

It is not a promise, but a structured plan, which has the potential to multiply equity. However, it involves risks, so there is a suggestion to invest amounts that are “left over” in your account;

André Franco is not a YouTube guru.

Rather, he is a certified analyst and head of the cryptocurrency and blockchain of Empiricus. With more than 18,000 subscribers, his series recommendations have brought a return of more than 2,000% in recent years. In other words: who followed your suggestions multiplied their money by more than 20 times.

In addition, Franco was elected by the Coin Telegraph as one of the most influential cryptocurrency analysts in Brazil. As an investor, he is living proof of the exponential gains of digital currencies: before working at Empiricus, he bought bitcoin when he was still in college and became a millionaire with the appreciation.

But where is the list of cryptocurrencies that can generate RS 1 million?

As stated at the beginning of this text, the list of five cryptocurrencies, which is already ready, will be revealed at a free event promoted by André in the coming days. To guarantee your place, simply access the analyst’s page (click here to register).

The reason for the disclosure at the event is not to benefit potential investors, who could be ahead of others who access the list later. Therefore, the date is already set: day August 30. However, you need to register beforehand to secure your place and access preliminary materials, which will be sent by André and his team, so that you are fully aware of the topic.

Don’t waste time: click on the button below and open your access to the free event and to the list of cryptocurrencies exclusively selected by one of the greatest experts in the country.