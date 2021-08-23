Epic would have offered Sony $200 million for its exclusive games

Documents from the Epic vs. Apple case report that Epic would have even tried to negotiate with Nintendo

The legal fight between Epic and Apple it has already yielded many issues, including the supposed Google’s attempt to buy Epic, Fortnite owner’s loss against Steam and Tim Sweeney’s company annual revenue in 2020. The information at the time says that the Epic would have offered 200 million dollars to Sony to have its exclusives on the PC.

The Verge had access to documents totaling 222 pages detailing some of Epic’s attempts to do business with other companies. At some point last year, Epic would have offered the 200 million dollars to have between four and six exclusive Sony titles on your PC platform.

It is already known by many that the Sony is interested in releasing exclusive PlayStation games for the PC. Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, said in an interview in June that he plans to reach a new audience (PC players) and Sony will be analyzing the best moments to release its exclusives. Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were the first and are available on Epic and Steam.

The PlayStation owner has already signaled that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the next exclusive game to come to PC, but still no defined platform. It is not possible to attribute the future release of this computer game to Epic’s alleged efforts through millionaire trading.



The document also reports that the Epic would have tried to bring Nintendo and Microsoft game ports as exclusives to its store. But it seems that the deal with Nintendo was qualified as “non-starter”, when something hasn’t started and has no chance of happening. In the case of Microsoft, it is keen to launch its Xbox titles for PC today.

For now, the situation remains as it is. Neither company has commented on the matter so far.. It’s worth remembering that Sony recently acquired the Nixxes Software studio, which worked on Square Enix game ports for the PC. The legal confrontation between Epic and Apple took place between the 3rd and 21st of May and the final verdict is pending.

Via: Gamerant