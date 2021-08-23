ETH 2.0: Ethereum burning hits new record and impacts price

Ethereum (ETH) has re-established itself above $3,000 as the number of burnt and staking tokens continues to rise. Sponsored

The price of Ethereum has risen considerably over the past thirty days. The cryptocurrency valued approximately 75% between July 22 and last Saturday (21), jumping from US$ 1,800 to the value of US$ 3,265.

ETH Chart on TradingView

ETH burn exceeds 73,000

The asset’s recent rally may be linked to the hard fork London, which has caused daily burns of cryptocurrency units. Since the update, Ethereum has burned a total of 73,569 ETH, representing a value of US$240 million. Last week alone, 27,551 ETH were burned.

Source: EthBurned

Staking keeps increasing

Asset staking is also increasing, with an addition of approximately 200,000 units being added recently. The total under staking is now 7,092,551 ETH, which equates to a value of $23.5 billion. The total number of validators in the network has also increased. The platform has seen an increase of 5,495 new users since last week. Currently, the total number of validators is 214,490. The current annual percentage rate (APR) of staking on the platform is at 5.9%.

Ethereum getting scarcer on exchanges

Ethereum is becoming increasingly scarce as the number of cryptocurrency units on exchanges continues to drop. Glassnode recently reported that “ETH balances on exchanges have now dropped to an all-time low of 13% of current supply this week, equivalent to 15.3 million ETH.”

VanEck recently filed another ETF application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ETF would be based on cryptocurrency futures, called the Ethereum Strategy ETF.

