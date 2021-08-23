Ex-BBB Thaís Braz spoils new essay for followers: “Natural beauty”

This Sunday (22), Thaís Braz heated up the mood on social networks by releasing new clicks on his Instagram, giving a small “spoiler” to followers.

The ex-BBB came out rocking in a bikini shoot, drawing the attention of fans by showing off her natural good shape, without even hiding her stretch marks while she perfected her poses. The brunette’s photos had more than 240,000 likes on the social network.

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by THAIS BRAZ (@thaisbraz)

Recently, Thais Braz took advantage of this Saturday afternoon (21) to renew his perfect tan by the pool and left his fans going crazy on the web.

The ex-BBB came up with a minimalist bikini and flaunted all her good shape by putting on her cleavage for play. The muse’s publication yielded more than 60,000 likes on the social network.

Check out everything that happened in the world of famous:

