Ex-Corinthians, Carille is fired from Saudi Arabian club, and Romarinho blasts: ‘Clown’

Former coach of the Corinthians, Fábio Carille had his contract with Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, terminated this Sunday. The club announced the decision in a statement and the coach confirmed it through their social networks.

“Tonight I was informed of the club’s decision not to continue working at Ittihad after one year and eight months. We left here with our heads held high and very proud of the work carried out”, said the Brazilian.

Also at the Saudi club, Romarinho detonated the decision in a comment on the coach’s farewell on social media.

“Bullshit these guys,” wrote the player, criticizing the Ittihad board.

After appearing at Corinthians in 2016 and being Brazilian champion in 2017, the coach left the club in 2018 to coach Al-Wehda, from Saudi Arabia. In 2019, he returned to Corinthians, before returning again to the Middle East to lead the Ittihad.

“We took the club in a difficult situation, fighting for relegation, we achieved the first objective of keeping the club in its place, in the Saudi League, and then, in the second season, a classification to the AFC after a few years, in third place in the he also leagues after many years, and with important achievements, such as no defeat in the derby against the 5 big clubs in the country”, celebrated Carille.

“I leave after a final that, unfortunately, we lost on penalties, but we scored 4 goals, we tried until the end for this important title for the club, in a historic game. Thanks to the Ittihad fans for always showing affection to us. See you later!”, added Carille, referring to the 4-4 draw and loss on penalties to Raja Casablanca in the Arab Champions Cup.