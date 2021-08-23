Exclusive: Roberto Cabrini interviews singer Sérgio Reis, target of a Federal Police investigation – RecordTV

Sérgio Reis is being investigated for incitement to violence and a threat to democracy. He and eight other investigated are also prohibited from approaching the square of the three powers, senators and ministers of the STF. The reasons are videos and audios promoting a demonstration against the Supreme Court. Roberto Cabrini talked to him before and after the Federal Police carried out the search and seizure warrant at his house. The 81-year-old singer gave his version of the demonstration and messages that suggest violent attitudes against institutions.