Fagner does specific work with Corinthians physiotherapists after being hooked in the calf

Right-back Fagner, substituted in the first half of the game against Athletico-PR, carried out specific work this Monday morning at CT to treat the pain in his right calf.

In a statement, the club disclosed only that the player started treatment with the club’s physiotherapists inside the CT. Last Sunday, the Corinthians advisory had informed that Fagner would be reevaluated this Monday, but the seriousness of the hitch was not disclosed.

The Corinthians defender felt his calf in the 37th minute of the first half. The player tried to continue on the field, but after receiving a pass from the right, he ended up giving up on the play due to muscle pain. The full-back was replaced by Du Queiroz.

On social networks, Alvinegro fans were concerned about the severity of the injury. Fagner is one of the main pillars of the Corinthians team. In 2021, the player played in 38 of the 52 matches played by the team.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians’ next appointment for the Brazilian Championship is next Saturday. Sylvinho’s team visits Grêmio, at 9 pm, for the 18th round of the competition. Corinthians will have another full week to prepare for the duel.

