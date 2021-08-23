Fagner suffers a new injury and could defraud Corinthians later this season; Sylvinho indicates probable replacement

Corinthians won another one at the Brasileirão. After beating Ceará 3-1 last weekend, Coringão beat Athletico Paranaense and took an important leap on the leaderboard. With the result obtained in Coritiba, Timão reached 24 points and for the first time in 17 rounds reached the classification zone for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América.









But not everything was a reason for celebration at the Arena da Baixada for coach Sylvinho. One of the pillars of the team, right-back Fagner injured his calf in the first half and had to be replaced at 38 of the second half when he gave way to defensive midfielder Du Queiroz, who made his debut for the São Paulo team. The athlete ended up being improvised on the right wing

The injury came after the medallion tried to kick off the attack. Now, Fagner will be reassessed by the club’s medical department as soon as the delegation arrives at CT Dr Joaquim Grava, in São Paulo. The group will arrive in São Paulo this Monday (23). the Athlete has already started the treatment while on the bench when he put ice on the injured region.

If there is a more serious injury, and Fagner needs to spend more time in the Medical Department, the tendency is for Du Queiroz to continue doing the right wing until the veteran returns and acts.. Corinthians’ next match is on Saturday, against Grêmio, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão, in Porto Alegre.

Fagner has been living with some injuries this season. The player, for example, has already lost the semifinal of the Campeonato Paulista against Palmeiras with problems in the same region of the calf.