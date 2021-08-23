Fan veto in Belo Horizonte exposes rivalry in Rooster: 4Ks x Kalil

The repercussions after the two games with fans, in addition to creating concerns among health workers and bickering on social networks, exposed with frightening transparency an internal dispute within Atlético: the 4Rs versus Alexandre Kalil. This became clear after statements by the president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, and one of the 4Rs, Ricardo Guimarães, former president of the club. The other Rs are Rubens and Rafael Menin and Renato Salvador.

This Sunday (22), in an official note, the City of Belo Horizonte announced that the return to the stadiums for games in the capital is again banned. The measure was due to incidents that occurred before, during and after the games Atlético x River Plate, for Copa Libertadores, on the 18th, and Cruzeiro x Confiança, on the 20th, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Both matches were held at Mineirão, with the release of capacity for 30% of the stadium’s audience.

But what was seen were crowds in the vicinity of the Giant of Pampulha, disrespect for the distance inside the stadium and thousands of people without masks or with protection on their chins.

Controversy

In an audio sent to one of the local radio stations in Belo Horizonte, Ricardo Guimarães states, among other things, that the justification for the public’s new veto to stadiums would be envy caused by the city hall due to Atlético’s good moment in the season. The current mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil is a former president of Atlético and an advisor with considerable influence on the club. However, in recent years, Kalil lost power within the club with the performances of Ricardo Guimarães behind the scenes. Guimarães is one of the patrons who leveraged Galo’s signing power, in addition to paying the club’s million-dollar debts at FIFA.

Ricardo Guimarães and Kalil broke up some time ago. So much so that Felipe Kalil, who was a doctor at the club, resigned and even accused the influence of Guimarães in making such a decision.

About the other Rs, the relationship is friendly. At least that’s what you see when the subject is dealt with by them. Especially with Rubens Menin, who reconnected with Kalil last year, which he considered to be a kind of political peace at the club. Kalil, in turn, even said that he hoped that Rubens Menin would become an Atlético shareholder.

O Super.FC made contact with everyone to comment on the situation. Alexandre Kalil stated that he will speak about Ricardo Guimarães’ statements at a press conference this Monday (23), called to comment on the veto to the public at the stadiums.

Rubens boy

Rubens Menin, one of the club’s main patrons, spoke about the city’s decision. “I didn’t like having banned it, no. I think, if it’s to ban football, it has to ban everything. I don’t like these things that come from the top down, in an imposing way. Every Atlético game without fans, we lose R $2 million, like Cruzeiro, which needs to go up. I would like it to be done with a cool head, discussed,” he declared.

Asked if he thought the PBH measure was a form of retaliation, Menin preferred not to issue an opinion. “I’ll stop here. It’s good for you, is that answered?”, he concluded.

Sérgio Coelho and Ricardo Guimarães

Athletic president Sérgio Coelho was also contacted by the report, but preferred not to comment on the matter. However, earlier, he had recorded a video in which he criticized the decision to veto the public in stadiums and said that he was surprised by the decision and that he would like to hear from the mayor. The report also tried to hear Ricardo Guimarães, but his phone was turned off.

Rafael Menin

Rafael Menin, questioned about the city’s new ban, said: “Vaccination progressing at a good pace, moving average of the number of cases with a drop of 70%, hospital indicators in great evolution, so it is natural that all activities return gradually to normal. Schools, airports, events, commerce, public offices, etc. This is the dynamic that has been happening all over the world, not only in Brazil Prohibiting in an authoritarian way, without dialogue, without a diagnosis of the impact of the event on numbers it doesn’t seem like the smart way to handle the situation,” he declared.

Renato Salvador

Another of the Rs, Renato Salvador also compared the situation with other countries. “Relative to other countries, in Europe, there were no games with 50 thousand people, commerce, fairs, shopping malls are open, the public system is not pressured. So there is no reason to prohibit the public in stadiums. Evidently, correcting the errors that there were,” he said, also agreeing with the manifestations of Ricardo Guimarães. “We are fully aligned,” he concluded.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.