Fátima Bernardes appears with Túlio Gadêlha and family on her mother-in-law’s birthday

In Pernambuco, Túlio Gadêlha shows his girlfriend, Fátima Bernardes, meeting her family

Fatima Bernardes (58) enjoyed a family time on Sunday 22!

the presenter of Meeting spent the weekend in Pernambuco with her boyfriend, Tullius Gadelha (33) to celebrate the mother-in-law’s birthday, Nadia Gadelha.

On his Instagram profile, this Monday morning, 23, the deputy shared a photo of the meeting of the beloved with her family.

“Starting the week with this wonderful record of my mother’s birthday yesterday. Me and Fátima, with my parents, Ricardo and Nádia, my brothers, Daniel, Ricardo and Hélder, and their respective wives/partners, Isabela, Ada and Marcela . Oh, and Sandy, in the left corner, crowding without mask. I think the last time we got the whole family together was in November 2017, can you believe it?”, he wrote when subtitled the post.

Fátima Bernardes regrets her missing dance class

Fátima Bernardes used her social network to talk about missing dance classes. She posted an old video showing her swing and wrote: “I miss my dance lessons. Since the beginning of the pandemic, I haven’t danced. I hope it will soon be possible to return. Dancing is good for the body and also for the soul. Until then, let’s dance at home. Let’s dance, like says the song.”

Last accessed: 23 Aug 2021 – 13:36:48 (398067).