Feira de Santana registers 36 cases; no deaths have been reported for 3 days – Wake Up City

Published on 08/22/2021 18:36.

Photo: Fernando Vivas/GOV-BA

In the last 24 hours another 36 cases of covid-19 were confirmed, and for the third consecutive day, no deaths were reported by epidemiological surveillance. The data are from the bulletin of the Municipal Health Department. According to the bulletin, 34 patients are still hospitalized in the city and 121 people are awaiting test results.

Report card:

Cases confirmed on the day: 36

Patients recovered on day: 30

Negative results on the day: 52

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 34

Death reported on the day: 0 – The Department of Health emphasizes that the inclusion in the bulletin of death records by Covid-19 is made when the death certificate, notification form and positive test results for the disease reach the Epidemiological Surveillance.

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the city: 49,498 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 22, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 3,189

Total recovered in the municipality: 45,315

Total negative tests: 67,619 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 22, 2021)

Waiting for exam results: 121

Total deaths: 970

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total of quick tests performed: 25,177 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 22, 2021)

Positive result: 4,873 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 22, 2021)

In home isolation: 3

Negative result: 20,304 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 22, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).