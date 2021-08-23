Felipão can have two reinforcements and change Grêmio’s attack against Flamengo; technician awaits regularization

O Guild leaves the fight against relegation in the background this midweek and focuses on the Brazil’s Cup. Accumulating two straight victories in the Brazilian Championship, the Tricolor Gaucho receives the Flamengo, on Wednesday (25), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the knockout tournament.









For the match, the coach Luiz Felipe Scolari must win two important reinforcements. Newly hired and still unannounced, Jaminton Campaz you can have your first chance. The Colombian striker, however, needs to be regularized in time in the Daily Newsletter (IDB) of Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

In Porto Alegre, field has not been on the field since the end of July. The striker’s last match with the Deportes Tolima shirt was in the 1-1 draw with Alianza Petrolera, on the day July 31st, for the Colombian Championship. On that occasion, the new Grêmio reinforcement was activated by coach Hernán Torres in the final 45 minutes.

“Campaz is now approaching Brazil, arriving today in Porto Alegre and taking his exams in the morning. We want to put you in playing conditions as soon as possible” (+) – Marcos Herrmann, soccer vice of the #Guild pic.twitter.com/MZ7hQRTH4W — Backstage at Grêmio (@bastidorgremio)

August 19, 2021





In addition to Campaz, Grêmio is also waiting for Ferreira. The striker, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Gre-Nal derby, on the day July 10, approaches the return. In the period, the shirt 11 was involved in controversy and was close to leaving the Tricolor to act in the United States, but ended up staying.

I REALLY hope that Campaz will be announced AND regularized today It’s unbelievable this delay of the #Guild! Everything takes longer here! — Backstage at Grêmio (@bastidorgremio)

August 23, 2021





According to the portal “GaúchaZH”, Ferreira must return to the bench, while Campaz can already appear among the holders. Even with Felipão’s request for calm, the absence of a reliable option in the middle has the chance to accelerate the debut. A possible lineup against Flamengo has: Chapecó; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti; Douglas Costa, Campaz, Alisson; Borja.