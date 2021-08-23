Financial market raises inflation forecast for the 20th week in a row and sees a 7.11% rise in the IPCA in 2021

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The financial market raised its inflation projections for this year for the 20th consecutive week, this time from 7.05% to 7.11%. The data are in the most recent Focus report, released by the Central Bank (BC) this Monday morning (23).

Before the first increase, on April 2, estimates pointed to inflation of 4.81% in 2021.

Expectations for the hike of the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2022 were also raised, for the 5th week, from 3.90% to 3.93%.

Faced with inflationary pressure, the financial market has been expecting an interest rate scenario more pressured than expected at the beginning of the year, when the Selic rate was close to 2% a year. According to economists consulted by the BC, the base rate should end this year at 7.50% – with an increase of 2.25 percentage points in relation to current interest rates, of 5.25% -, remaining at this level until December 2022 , therefore without changes in relation to the previous survey.

As last week, at least one percentage point increase is expected in the Selic, to 6.25%, in September, and another of 0.75 point, to 7.00% per year, at the meeting of the Policy Committee Monetary (Copom) in October.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, the expectation is for growth of 5.27% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, in line with the 5.28% expansion expected previously. For 2022, the projection of growth in economic activity had a drop, from 2.04% to 2.00%.

Finally, in the exchange rate, economists consulted by the monetary authority maintained their projections, for the dollar traded at R$ 5.10, in December 2021, and at R$ 5.20, at the end of 2022.

Free course teaches stock exchange consistency to earn and monetize capital. Participate!

Related