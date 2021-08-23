Five CS 1.6 Legends Who Migrated to Global Offensive

Yesterday was the day to sing congratulations for the game that makes us smile the most and, at the same time, want to break the computer screen. This Saturday (12), the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is completing nine years old, since its launch there in 2012. To celebrate the date, let’s remember some Brazilian legends from Counter-Strike 1.6, who surrendered to the charms of CS:GO and migrated to build a career in it.

Mushroom

Starting the list as best as possible, let’s talk about Mushroom, one of the greatest brazilian esports legends here in brazil and also in the world.

Cogu has been playing CS since the beginning of the game and has emerged with more force on g3nerationX. However, his name was actually built in Made in Brazil, to the point where the player’s name and the team’s name became practically synonymous. No wonder the founder of MIBR, Paulo Velloso, even stated the following: “MIBR is Cogu plus four”.

The Brazilian sniper had a successful career as a player and dominated the Brazilian scene with MIBR itself. Local dominance led him to play abroad, where he was also champion of South American tournaments and in Europe such as shgopen 2007. However, his main achievement was ESWC 2006, considered a Major at the time and the first World won by the Brazil.

Cogu has had some comings and goings in his career and has been away from Counter-Strike for long periods. But the truth is that the good son comes home and, in one way or another, he always came back.

At CS:GO he returned as a player and even played international championships for ProGaming.TD and also for immortals. Although the success was not the same as in other times, whenever he appeared there was a stir on the part of national and international fans.



Nak

Nak is another legendary 2006 ESWC champion. The player was known for being a complete and versatile assaulter who combined aim, agility and intelligence to excel in all types of situations.

On his team résumé, there were only the biggest ones: G3X, MIBR, Firegamers, compLexity, Mandic, PlayArt, semXorah and more… The truth is, everyone wanted to have Nak on their team.

On CS:GO, when he announced that he would return to play, major international players commented on the fact on Twitter. In the homage of 21 years of CS made by Blast, the name of nak was there… An unconditional respect was conquered inside and outside Brazil.

Nak is back it seems like! http://t.co/eJKysKWr04 — Christopher Alesund (@GeT_RiGhT) August 26, 2013

As with CS 1.6, Nak’s curriculum was vast in CS:GO. As an athlete he went through Keyd, CNB, Sharks, RED Canids and DETONA and others. At that time he won many titles such as XLG Super Cup, Superliga 2017, Gamers Club Masters VI, ESL La League and more. The difference with other times is that he also worked in other roles and was a trainer at Luminosity and is now an analyst and streamer at MIBR.

Spacca

Brazil understands about good snipers. Spacca, without a shadow of a doubt, was one of them. On certain rounds, you needed absolutely nothing but spacca and an AWP in your hands.

The funny thing about seeing Spacca playing at the time is that there were times when the scope of the gun was there just for decoration. That’s because he got tired of proving that he didn’t need her that much, as he distributed on scope everywhere.

As a player, Spacca has gone through Crashers, VSone, Firegamers, MIBR, CNB, paiN, FURIA and more. He was multi-champion and had achievements in every version of the game, from CS 1.6, to Source and CS:GO. During this period, he competed in championships around the world and one of the most remarkable in his career was Kode5 2010, by CNB.

It was in 2018 that Spacca ended his career as a player, after winning years with FURIA. However, unlike Cogu and Nak, he chose to use his experience and knowledge of the game to become a CS:GO commentator and it didn’t take long to be one of the best in this craft.

Spacca’s comments were so appreciated that other companies and scenarios took an interest in him. With the birth of VALUE and with Riot Games aiming to build a robust national scene, Spacca was chosen to become the game’s official and exclusive caster. Since then, only on Vava’s channels can fans have the pleasure of hearing her accurate comments and admiring her shiny bald head.

Did you think the story was over? Not yet! Competitive as it is, Spacca has never really abandoned tournaments. He shares his career as a caster with being one of the main – and most boring – names in OSKARAVELHO. To learn more about this, visit the article that the The Enemy did with him, BiDa and Tixinha.

pea

Pava is still one of the greatest representatives that the Rio de Janeiro scene had in Counter-Strike. It was in the revolts that he began to stand out, until later conquering Brazil and South America by MIBR.

Among his most important achievements in CS 1.6 are national and South American tournaments such as the CPL, as well as Digilab 2006 in Norway.

As a pro player, the carioca was also successful in CS:GO and dominated Brazil once again, but in this case by Team One. The player was already much older, but the aim was still young. Especially in pistols, which had always been his forte.

In late 2017 Pava decided it was time to take new directions in her career. It was at this point that he became a streamer and started investing heavily in his setup, social networks and even venturing into other games…

Apart from CS:GO, the PUBG it was the first game that Pava came closest to. He became a partner of the game and showed that the CS skill could be easily transferred to other games. After that came VALORANT and, once again, “Vovonelli” gave and still takes work. Recently he was even invited to be an official member of OSKARAVELHO.

In the end, it doesn’t matter if it’s CS 1.6, CS:GO, PUBG or VALORANT. If there’s a shot, there’s a bullet from Pava, the Brazilian Shroud!

gauls

Closing the list with a golden key, we chose to bring gauls, owner of an unparalleled history and one of the greatest figures that ever existed not only in cs, but in the esport world. Anyone who sees him pinning on streams today, might not even imagine that the guy played a lot at the time of CS 1.6.

Gaules was a versatile player as he was a good assaulter and also did well with the AWP. But its differential, for sure, has always been the spirit of leadership and the strength to take responsibility for everything to itself – whether inside or outside the game.

No wonder Gaules is considered one of the best captains Brazil has ever had in CS 1.6. The same skill that also led him to be a top coach at the time, when he swallowed his pride and accepted a spot at G3X’s great rival, MIBR.

At one point, Gaules started to work behind the scenes of the sport, but suddenly disappeared from the scene. The reason was the extremely complicated period he spent in his life, from disillusionment with people close to a severe depression. The interesting thing about the story is that it was at his worst moment that he made the best decision of his life: To start streaming and creating CS:GO content.

Discredited by many at first, it didn’t take long for the Gaules audience to start to grow in a frightening way. He is currently the leader of a gigantic Tribe, revealed several other streamers, is the biggest streamer in the country, one of the biggest in the world and partner of Omelette Company. In addition to all this, he is largely responsible for maintaining CS:GO’s interest in a country that receives very little international attention, even with so many achievements.

Gaules surpassed all expectations and showed that, whether as a player, coach, team owner, championship organizer, streamer or any other role, resilience is enough for anyone to get where they want to go.