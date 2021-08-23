Flamengo announces lineup for game against Ceará – Flamengo

PHOTO: RELEASE/FLAMENGO

This Sunday afternoon (22), from 4 pm (Brasilia time), the ball goes to Ceará x Flamengo, at Arena Castelão, in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. In order to pack another victory in the competition, Rubro-Negro is already scheduled for the match.

Mais Querido, commanded by coach Renato Gaúcho, goes into the field with the following formation: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Diego Ribas, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Michael and Gabigol.

For the duel, Mengo has a series of important embezzlements. Willian Arão and Bruno Henrique, suspended, are out. Arrascaeta, Isla (muscle fatigue), Thiago Maia (Covid-19), Piris da Motta, Renê (injury recovery) and Rodrigo Caio (in muscle rebalancing work) are also absent.