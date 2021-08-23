Flamengo announces lineup for game against Ceará – Flamengo

PHOTO: RELEASE/FLAMENGO
This Sunday afternoon (22), from 4 pm (Brasilia time), the ball goes to Ceará x Flamengo, at Arena Castelão, in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. In order to pack another victory in the competition, Rubro-Negro is already scheduled for the match.
Mais Querido, commanded by coach Renato Gaúcho, goes into the field with the following formation: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Diego Ribas, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Michael and Gabigol.
For the duel, Mengo has a series of important embezzlements. Willian Arão and Bruno Henrique, suspended, are out. Arrascaeta, Isla (muscle fatigue), Thiago Maia (Covid-19), Piris da Motta, Renê (injury recovery) and Rodrigo Caio (in muscle rebalancing work) are also absent.
With 27 points gained, Flamengo occupies the fifth place and seeks to lean even more on the leaders Atlético-MG and Palmeiras. Ceará, in turn, is the eighth, with 23. The clash of logo more between the teams will be shown by Rede Globo on open TV. However, the hottest and crimson transmission on the internet, as usual, is by Column do Fla, via YouTube.