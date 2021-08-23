Flamengo approaches Tondela’s ‘purchase’ to control the Portuguese club; understand

In order to internationalize the brand, the Flamengo works behind the scenes to enable the acquisition of 80% of the shares of SAD (Sociedade Anônima Desportiva) of Tondela, the first division of Portugal, this month. Rubro-Negro hopes to finalize the business plan this week to present it to the councils of the Rio club.

Initial information about advanced negotiations is from the “ge” site. For “Tondela Flamengo” to get off the ground, Fla hired the company “Win the Game”, whose CEO is Claudio Pracownik, former vice-president of finance at the club, to contribute to attracting investors, since it will not pay no amount with the project.

João Cardoso Stadium, in Tondela, has a capacity for 5 thousand fans (Photo: Publicity)

At Flamengo, who is in charge of the project is Rodrigo Tostes, Flamengo’s current vice president of finance. Rubro-Negro sees the possibility with optimism for the valuation of the brand when managing Tondela, chaired by two people – one representative of the club and another of SAD, the desired share through investors recruited to receive dividends.