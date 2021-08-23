Flamengo draws 1-1 with Ceará and sleeps in the G-4 of Brasileirão

Flamengo won this afternoon 22) a valuable point as a visitor. Against Ceará, at Castelão, the team led by coach Renato Gaúcho pulled a 1-1 draw — goals by Vina and Vitinho — and will sleep in the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship.

With the same 28 points as Red Bull Bragantino, Rubro-Negro hopes that the São Paulo team will be defeated by América-MG, this Monday (23), so that it can continue among the top four in the most important competition in the country. Still, with an eye on the classification, it is important to take into account that the team from the interior of São Paulo will still have two games more than Fla at the end of the round.

Flamengo will now return to the field on Wednesday to face Grêmio for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Porto Alegre.

For Brasileirão, next Saturday (28), the team from Rio will face Santos in Vila Belmiro. Ceará, in turn, faces América-MG, in Belo Horizonte, the following day.

important embezzlements

To face Ceará, away from home, Flamengo could not count on important pieces. Suspended, Willian Arão and Bruno Henrique could not take the field in this 17th round of the Brasileirão. Uruguay midfielder Arrascaeta, in turn, was identified with signs of muscle wasting and, therefore, was spared, staying in Rio de Janeiro.

Search for the G-4

With 27 points conquered in 14 games played so far, Flamengo went to the Northeast with a clear objective: Renato Gaúcho and his teammates wanted to finish Sunday in the G-4 of the most important competition in the country. Bragantino, fourth before the start of the round, takes the field tomorrow (23) and faces América-MG in Belo Horizonte.

Stone in the shoe

Before this weekend’s clash, Flamengo had played 12 matches against Ceará in the last ten years. In this period, the team from Rio had only won four games. Two of them with the great team of Jorge Jesus, in 2019, who won Carioca, Brasileiro and Libertadores. The other, in 2018, with Barbieri. Before, only Vanderlei Luxemburgo, in 2011, beat Vozão.

Who did well: Vitinho and Gabigol

Living a great season, forward Vitinho was essential for Flamengo not to leave Castelão with the defeat. With the goal scored 6 minutes into the second half, the striker reached 11 scored in 39 matches played in 2021.

Despite having lost good chances to swing the net, especially in the first half, Gabriel used all his quality to give assists. With a good vision of the game, the shirt 9 left the area well, but saw his teammates also waste the clear chances he helped create.

Who was wrong: Everton Ribeiro

The Flamengo midfielder moved, helped in marking, but, for all the quality he has, he did very little with the ball in this Sunday’s duel. Without the usual big plays, Everton Ribeiro ended up being replaced in the second stage.

First time

The tone of the first half at Castelão was very clear: while visiting Flamengo took the action of the match to seek the goal, Ceará, home team, made use of the counterattack tactic. Point for Guto Ferreira.

Having the main opportunities at the feet of Gabigol and the greatest possession of the ball (66%), the team from Rio did not have the competence to swing Richard’s net and saw Vozão go to the locker room with the advantage, after only one submission made.

Technically poor, the first 45 minutes in Fortaleza were taken and very few good plays created.

Ceara goal

On minute 31, midfielder Vina received a good pass on the edge of the area and, at speed, kicked hard and opened the scoring for Ceará, with no chances for goalkeeper Diego Alves.

first big chance

Flamengo’s great chance to swing the Ceará net came only after 37 minutes, at Gabriel’s feet. Receiving a pass from Everton Ribeiro, he had time to dominate the ball, at the entrance to the small area, but ended up isolating the ball to the end line.

At 39, again with Gabigol, the Rio team reached the attack. However, without an angle, the Flamengo striker forced goalkeeper Richard to make a good save.

Electric vitinho: GOL!

Just 6 minutes into the second half, when Ceará was more imposing on the field, Flamengo got the tie. After receiving a good pass from Filipe Luís, the inspired Vitinho left everything the same at Castelão. In a strong shot, with no chance for Richard, the striker reached the 11th goal in 39 games this season.

Almost him again!

At 11, Vitinho almost scored the turning point. In a strong kick from the edge of the area, Flamengo’s highlight saw the ball pass with danger, very close to Richard’s right post.

Leo Pereira saves Flamengo

At 23 minutes, Rick had the chance to put Vozão back in the lead. After a great dribble on Bruno Viana, in the penalty area, the striker of the team from Ceará tried to kick the ball at the right angle, but saw defender Léo Pereira, with his head, prevent the net from being shaken.

Flemish with more volume

In the following minutes, Flamengo went to Ceará in search of the tiebreaker. Michael, missing from the game, had a great chance at 28, but ended up wasting the excellent assistance given by Gabigol.

With the score 1-1, the tone of the second stage became the same as the initial 45 minutes of the game. While Flamengo tried at all costs to win, going over Ceará, Guto Ferreira’s team, especially with the changes, sought to impose counterattacks with speed.

Despite a well-played and intense game, the score was not changed until Leandro Vuaden’s final whistle.

DATASHEET

CEARÁ 1 x 1 FLAMENGO

Stadium: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Reason: 17th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: August 22, 2021, at 4:00 pm

Arbitration: Leandro Vuaden (RS) Assistants: Jorge Bernardi (RS) and Jorge Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Bins (RS)

Yellow cards: João Gomes, Diego Ribas (FLA)

Red cards: –

Goals: Vina, for Ceará, at the 31st minute of the first half; Vitinho, at 6 of the second stage, for Flamengo

Ceará: Richard, Messias, William Oliveira (Pedro Naressi), Bruno Pacheco and Fernando Sobral; Luiz Otávio, Fabinho, Vina (Mendoza); Lima (Jorginho), Rick (Erick) and Cléber (Jael). Technician: Guto Ferreira

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira (Rodinei) and Filipe Luís; Diego Ribas (Max), João Gomes and Everton Ribeiro (Gustavo Henrique); Vitinho, Gabigol (Pedro) and Michael (Lazaro). Technician: Renato Gaucho