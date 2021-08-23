Flávia Alessandra bets on dental floss and shows off a perfect butt on the beach

Actress Flávia Alessandra bets on thong and shows off her perfect butt in a beach photo

Time passes but the beauty and fitness of the actress Flávia Alessandra, 47-year-olds seem to remain intact.

This Sunday afternoon, 22, the TV Globo artist flaunted her curves on the internet and showed her perfect butt while posing in a tiny white bikini.

“Loving you is the antidote, Otaviano Costa!”, she wrote declaring herself to the famous hubby, the also actor and presenter Octavian Costa (48), who made a point of expressing himself on Instagram.

“My mermaid!”, the communicator melted when he saw the powerful and beautiful photo of his wife Flávia Alessandra. “You are so beautiful!”, opined one of the actress’s many virtual fans.

Check out the good shape and perfect butt of actress Flávia Alessandra!





