Fluminense vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

While Galo is the isolated leader of the competition, with 37 points, and has not lost for nine rounds, Tricolor is 16th and is already flirting with the relegation zone; the team, now under Marcão’s command, is one point away from Grêmio, the first member of the Z-4.

In addition, Atlético comes from a great performance against River Plate and classification in the Libertadores. If they win, they open up an eight-point advantage over Palmeiras, runner-up at the Brasileirão, and will set a new record for consecutive victories (10) in the consecutive points system. Flu, in turn, hasn’t won for four rounds and comes from elimination to Barcelona de Guayaquil.

Broadcast: SportTV and Premiere broadcast the match live. 📺

Interestingly, the two teams face each other again in three days: Thursday, also in Rio de Janeiro, but at Nilton Santos, they measure forces for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, at 9:30 pm (from Brasília).

Fluminense – Technician: Marcao

In his (re)debut at the helm of Fluminense, Marcão will have the mission of trying to put the team back on the path of victories and remove the danger from the relegation zone. Against Galo, the tendency is that the only change compared to the last game (against Barcelona-EQU) is Lucca in the vacancy of Ganso, who suffered a fractured arm.

Probable lineup: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred.

Gabriel Teixeira (left thigh), Hudson (right knee) and Paulo Henrique Ganso (right forearm). Hanging: Abel Hernández, Fred, Luiz Henrique and Martinelli.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Still without striker Diego Costa, who works with physical conditioning, Galo took 26 players to Rio de Janeiro. Lateral Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair did not travel. Guga enters the right wing and Tchê Tchê in the middle of the field. In attack, Savarino and Vargas compete for a spot to play alongside Hulk.

Probable lineup: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Savarino (Vargas) and Hulk.

Diego Costa and Rafael (with physical preparation); Jair and Mariano (in the medical department). Hanging: Allan, Dodô, Jair, Mariano and Zaracho.

