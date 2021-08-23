Fluminense vs Atltico: see likely rosters for the Brazilian game

On the rise, Atltico visits Fluminense this Monday (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico) leader of Brazilian championship, O athletic visit the Fluminense this monday, at 8 pm, in so janurio, for the 17th round. With the possibility of shooting at the tip, the rooster finds an opponent in a difficult situation on the table. The match for Serie A is a preview of the duel between Galo and Tricolor for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Engenho, also in Rio de Janeiro.

At Atltico, the absences for the match are defensive midfielder Jair and right-back Mariano, both with muscle damage in the back of their right thigh. They were injured in the 3-0 victory over the river plate, on Wednesday, in Mineiro, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. Substitutes are Tch Tch and Guga.

Cuca should call up the team to face Fluminense with Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Tch Tch, Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Savarino (Vargas) and Hulk. Fluminense

On the other hand, Fluminense counters with the debut of Marco, who took charge of the team after the resignation of Roger Machado. Paulo Henrique Ganso drops for the game. In the elimination of Flu at Libertadores, with a goalless draw against Barcelona-EQU, the midfielder suffered a fracture in his right arm in the match and will undergo surgery. Also midfielder Yago had a sprained left ankle, but it shouldn’t be embezzlement.

On the other hand, forward Caio Paulista returned to training with his teammates after an injury to his right thigh. Attacking midfielder Gabriel Teixeira is still recovering from a left thigh injury.

Fluminense should enter the field with Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egdio; Andr, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred.