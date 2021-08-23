Fluminense x Atlético-MG: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

Under new command and behind the rehabilitation of the Brazilian Championship, which comes after four consecutive defeats, Fluminense will face, this Monday, at 20h, the leader Atlético-MG, in São Januário, for the 17th round. Tricolor, now with Marcao as coach, is 15th in the competition. The opponent adds up to 37.

In the hangover after the elimination at Libertadores and the resignation of former coach Roger Machado, Marcão had two days of training to work the team (Saturday and Sunday). Regarding the team that drew with Barcelona, ​​in Guayaquil, last Thursday, the tricolor coach should make only one change. Ganso suffered a fractured right arm and will not be able to act. The choice, in a way, is surprising. Lucca trained between the starters, overcoming players who normally played the role with the former commander, cases of Nenê and Cazares, who could be appointed as natural substitutes.

At Atlético-MG, Cuca won’t have right-back Mariano and midfielder Jair. With muscle problems, the players didn’t even travel to Rio de Janeiro. Guga and Tchê Tchê, respectively, will be the substitutes.

Check out the game’s information for more logo:

FLUMINENSE X ATHLETIC-MG

Local: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 08/23/2021, at 8:00 pm (Brasilia)

Arbitration: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa-SP), assisted by Neuza Ines Back (Fifa-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere

* O NETFLU will make audio-interactive broadcast through YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast through Facebook and Twitch

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Gabriel Teixeira, Hudson and Ganso, injured.

Hanging: Abel Hernández, Fred, Luiz Henrique and Martinelli.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson, Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Savarino (Vargas) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca.

Embezzlement: Mariano and Jair, injured.

Hanging: Allan, Dodô, Jair, Mariano and Zaracho.