Former President Jeanine Áñez ‘self-injured’ in prison, says Bolivian government

The imprisoned former Bolivian president, right-wing Jeanine Áñez, 54, tried this Saturday to “injure herself” and has “scratches” on one of her arms, but her health is stable, a minister said, while the opposition criticized the treatment given to her. for the government.

“I regret to inform the Bolivian people that Ms. Jeanine Áñez intended to do self-injury at dawn,” said the Minister of Government (Interior), Eduardo del Castillo, at a press conference.

The attorney for the former interim president, Norka Cuéllar, said that “what happened today is a request for help from the former president.” The minister, in turn, stated that “her health is completely stable, she has a few small scratches on one of her arms, so there is no need to worry.”

Asked about the reason for the injuries, the minister replied that the same question was asked of the former president, imprisoned since March, accused of various crimes. “She says she doesn’t know the reasons why she would have tried to generate some kind of injury,” said Del Castillo, who insisted the wounds were “superficial.”

The former president’s family repeatedly asked for her transfer to the hospital, as she mainly suffers from hypertension. Jeanine’s defense was unsuccessful in its requests to the court for her to be granted house arrest. Neither Jeanine nor her family commented on what happened today.

Opposition calls for health of former president

After learning about what happened, the governor of the rich region of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, key player in the exit of leftist Evo Morales from power in 2019, pointed out that “the government of Luis Arce and his revenge policy surpasses all limits .

Former center president Carlos Mesa (2003-2005) said that official explanations about Jeanine Áñez’s health “are not serious, nor trustworthy”, and called for “the end of her political imprisonment, so that she can defend herself in freedom .”

Mesa and former presidents Jorge Quiroga (right, 2001-2002) and Jaime Paz (social democrat, 1989-1993) asked the Public Ministry and the Judiciary to adopt the necessary measures to “preserve life and physical and psychological integrity” by Jeanine.

process order

Bolivia’s Attorney General’s Office yesterday filed an indictment against Jeanine Áñez for genocide, due to the repression of supporters of former leftist president Evo Morales in November 2019 in two regions of the country, which left 20 people dead. The complaint was presented to the Supreme Court of Justice, which must request authorization from Congress to judge it.

