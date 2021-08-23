Free Fire 4 Years: video recalls best crossovers with games and series – 22/08/2021

With Free Fire’s exponential growth over the past four years, other pop culture brands and celebrities have partnered with Garena to appear in the game. In many cases, these crossovers brought not only visual changes (like skins), but also new game modes or story integration.

Recall crossovers that have been missed, like the ones that brought Ryu and Chun Li from Street Fighter; the titans from the anime Attack on Titan; and even the assailants in the Netflix series La Casa de Papel. Check out the video below:

Check out more special content about the 4 years of Free Fire

FOLLOW THE START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol