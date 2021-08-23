Free Guy maintains world box office lead

new feature starring Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy – Taking Control maintained its world box office lead for the second week in a row. The feature hit the mark of US$111.9 million after collecting $35.9 millions between Friday (20) and Sunday, according to the score.

Paw Patrol: The Movie, animated feature of the canine patrol, was in second place, with a collection of $25.8 million over the weekend, reaching a total of $34.5 million in the international market, and surpassing the international box office of $13.27 million in Raging Fire. The Chinese film, by the way, accumulates US$146.6 million collected worldwide.

The Suicide Squad in James Gunn did more $12.1 millions and reached the total of $140.77 million accumulated since its debut. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, closes the Top 5 of the weekend, earning more $10.33 millions, totalizing US$173.7 million.