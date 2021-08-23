‘Free Guy’ tops $110 million at the box office

According to data from Box Office Pro,’Free Guy: Taking Control‘ reached US$ 111.9 million in worldwide box office, with US$ 53.1 million in international markets, and US$ 58.8 million in North America.

With only two weeks of screening, the film can already be considered one of the main surprises of the pandemic period. No wonder, the sequence will be discussed in Disney.

FREE GUY

$18.8M Domestic Weekend (Est.)

4,165 Screens | Week 2

$58.8M Total Domestic $17.1M Overseas Weekend (Est.)

$53.1M Overseas Total | 46 Territories

$111.9M Global Total#FreeGuy #BoxOffice — Boxoffice Pro (@BoxOffice) August 22, 2021

‘Free Guy’ is on show in Brazil.

In the plot, Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is a bank teller trapped in a boredom whose routine is turned upside down when he discovers he is a character in a brutally realistic open-world video game. Now he has to accept his reality and deal with the fact that he is the only one who can save the world.