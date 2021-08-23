Gabriel Teixeira, Caio Paulista, Arias and Wallace: news from Marcão’s first training sessions at Fluminense

O Fluminense ended the preparation to face Atlético-MG in the Brazilian Championship, this Monday, at 20h, in São Januário. In the first two days of activity of Mark as a coach, some news. Caio Paulista normally participated in the weekend training at CT Carlos Castilho. In addition, Gabriel Teixeira played ball and Jhon Arias joined his teammates.

Out since August 24, when he was injured against Palmeiras, Caio was in transition for a few days and is available to Marcão. Biel, who was injured in the first leg against Barcelona de Guayaquil in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, on August 12, is in the final phase of transition and should be able to play soon.

Another one who appeared in the images and caught the attention of fans was Wallace. It is common for some athletes from the Under-23 team to complete the professional training, but the player has been used more recently. With Goose’s injury, it is possible that he will gain even more space. There was an expectation that he would be incorporated into the senior team sooner, which slowed down due to a “unsportsmanlike attitude” in July.

Jhon Arias trained at CT (Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense FC)

Saturday also marked Jhon Arias’ first training with the full group of players. The Colombian, announced last wednesday, had already carried out activities at the CT, but the group was in Ecuador for Libertadores. Despite this, the midfielder is not available. He still needs to be regularized in the CBF’s Daily Informative Bulletin (BID), including to play in the Copa do Brasil on Thursday.

​The one who will definitely be out for a longer period is midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso, who suffered a fractured radius, one of the bones of the right forearm and will undergo surgery. The good news is that the sprain on Yago Felipe’s left ankle was not serious and the player has already appeared with his teammates in training.

With four straight defeats in Brasileirão, Fluminense enters the field under pressure and tries to get away from the relegation zone. After the elimination in Libertadores, the team will still have the Copa do Brasil also against Galo on Thursday.