Gaby Amarantos overcomes difficulties and gets emotional with trio on ‘The Voice Kids’: ‘You led me to tears’ | 2021

Success in the voice of Ivete Sangalo , “If I Didn’t Love You That Much” was the song that Elana King , Izabelle Ribeiro and luana mello interpreted this Sunday afternoon, 8/22, and that brought the technique Gaby Amarantos to tears on stage at The Voice Kids. 🤧❤️🩺

Yes, Gaby confessed that she doesn’t feel comfortable crying in public, but that the power and sensitivity of the trio disarmed the singer. And then, it was just crying. Carlinhos Brown – who has no problem getting emotional live! – also melted by young artists. And who doesn’t, right people?! 🥺💞

“I have a hard time crying in public, because I’ve always heard that I have to be strong, that I can’t show weakness. Anyone who is a black woman knows what I’m talking about. But the three of you knocked me down, brought me to tears,” said the excited Gaby! What moment!

Elana Rei, Izabelle Ribeiro and Luana Mello sing ‘If I Didn’t Love You So Much’

In addition to the beautiful voices, the singer revealed another reason that made her cry with the presentation:

“I started crying the moment Luana came forward, because she arrived here and didn’t even look at us, she was so shy, and wanted to hide inside herself to sing. I know how difficult it is for shy people to get here , on this stage, in this immensity of light, production and presence that we know we have for you.”

“And you came forward, looked at me, Brown and Teló and conquered your place. You made beautiful harmonies for the song. I said: ‘Damn, she did it! And I knew you had the capacity to do it. proud, “gaby encouraged. Luana, of course, was also moved by the words. And us from here!

Finally, before giving her verdict, the technician made a point of thanking the girls for their participation and supporting them:

“I just want to thank you for teaching so much, so much… The whole world is watching you. This here is a lever for your career. Being a singer, in this country, is fighting every day with beauty, voice and joy. will represent you here, the Gaby team, and that’s making my heart fill with flowers: it’s Izabelle.”

Battle: Elana Rei vs. Isabelle Ribeiro vs. Luana Mello