Galaxy A03s launched in Brazil with Helio P35, three cameras and more; see price

After announcing the Galaxy A03s in India, Samsung took the Brazilian public by surprise by launching the new cheap on national soil. The novelty was confirmed on the South Korean giant’s official website and seeks to deliver good value for money within the reality of the local market.
The design of the A03s is basic and its screen is a 6.5 inch TFT Infinity-V, with HD+ resolution and drop notch to accommodate the 5 MP camera.
When it comes to processing, we have MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It works together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If needed, there is also support for MicroSD card.
Despite the focus on low-budget audiences, the Galaxy A03s Delivers Three Rear Cameras. The main one has 13 MP, while the others are 2 MP to guarantee macro images and depth effect.
The A03s has a digital reader on the side, is dual-SIM, has Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port and P2 input for headphones.
Finally, to power the whole set, we have a 5,000 mAh battery. Android 11 runs under the One UI Core interface.
Sold in black, red and blue, the new Galaxy A03s has a launch price of R$1,499. According to Samsung, sales start today at its official store and at the main Brazilian retailers.
What did you think of the new Galaxy A03s? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.