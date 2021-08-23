Galaxy A03s launched in Brazil with Helio P35, three cameras and more; see price

After announcing the Galaxy A03s in India, Samsung took the Brazilian public by surprise by launching the new cheap on national soil. The novelty was confirmed on the South Korean giant’s official website and seeks to deliver good value for money within the reality of the local market.

The design of the A03s is basic and its screen is a 6.5 inch TFT Infinity-V, with HD+ resolution and drop notch to accommodate the 5 MP camera.

When it comes to processing, we have MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It works together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If needed, there is also support for MicroSD card.