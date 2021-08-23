Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip 5G: What Changes in Samsung’s Foldable Phone | Cell phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung’s renewed bet in the field of folding cell phones. The new generation takes the place of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the second device in the line. The newest phone comes with a larger external screen, 120 Hz refresh rate and water resistance. On the other hand, it maintains specifications like 256 GB storage and 6.7-inch internal screen. In the following lines, see what improved (or worsened) on your smartphone.

The foldables register launch values ​​on the foreign market between US$1,450 for the 2020 model and US$999 for the Z Flip 3. In direct conversion, the prices correspond to R$7,610 and R$5,250. The expectation is that the third generation will arrive in the country in October.

Samsung’s recently launched model doesn’t bring significant changes in terms of the internal panel, but it makes obvious changes in the design. What proves this is the manufacturer’s preference to keep the 6.7-inch screen in both generations, which also share the Full HD+ resolution.

The dimensions have a slight distinction, but that doesn’t seem to interfere with their size, so much so that the weight remains at 183 grams for both. It is worth noting that they bring the fingerprint reader on the side of the structure and also have a Dynamic AMOLED panel display.

Contrary to the technical sheet, the design marks the difference between generations. The external display increases to 1.9 inches on the newer model to accommodate more information. Even reduced, with 1.1 inch, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G panel already had notifications and system controls.

The highlights of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the 120 Hz screen and the coating in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. These characteristics provide, respectively, greater fluidity in the transition of images and greater resistance to finishing.

The camera is one of the aspects that remain the same. The only difference is in the physical part of the smartphone, as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G accommodates its lenses horizontally, while the Z Flip 3 adopts a vertical scheme. Despite this, the two sensors, main and ultra wide, still have 12 MP to record the photos.

The front camera, accommodated in a hole in the screen in both generations, remains at 10 MP. The novelty is given by the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s enlarged external screen, capable of displaying images before the main lens registers the photo.

Both Z Flip record videos in 4K and have Live Focus, Pro Mode and Night Hyperlapse, among other audiovisual tools. Single Take, a single-take technology to capture a moment in multiple formats, is also available on both Samsung devices.

Performance and Storage

The two collapsibles are similar in terms of storage. As such, 256 GB data space and 8 GB RAM memory are common specifications for both phones. They do not have microSD card support, which makes memory expansion impossible on both the Z Flip 5G and the Z Flip 3.

While the 2020 device invests in the Snapdragon 865 5G, the recent launch chooses to bring the Snapdragon 888, also from Qualcomm. While the older component uses 7 nanometer technology, the newer version invests in 5 nanometers, an innovation that can optimize smartphone power and reduce energy expenditure.

The battery also repeats patterns, as the Z Flip 3 continues with the same capacity seen in the Z Flip 5G, at 3300 mAh. Despite the small number compared to other phones on the market, Samsung explains that the energy use is adjustable based on usage habits to ensure autonomy for a whole day. Another justification is related to the smaller external screen, which makes it easier to view notifications without turning on so many bright spots.

The second generation Flip has fast charging up to 15 Watts and wireless charging up to 9 Watts. The newly released version reaches 25 Watts and 11 Watts, respectively. A bonus of the Z Flip 3 is the reverse recharge, this time with 4.5 Watts power.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G factory settings include Android 10 and the One UI interface in version 3.0. Despite not bringing the latest system, the device is able to receive the update for Android 11. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with Android 11 and runs the One UI 3.5.

Android 11 support gives phones access to the security enhancements that come with the update, as well as dark mode customization features, scrollable screen captures, and native screen recording.

The highlight of the Z Flip 3 is the IPX8, which is certified to guarantee the folding’s water resistance. It is worth noting that the cell phone must support immersion of up to 1.5 meters in water for about 30 minutes. Bluetooth is an aspect that also differs between cell phones, as the Z Flip 5G has version 5.0, while the successor brings 5.1.

In both, there is a pay-as-you-go basis for NFC support, as well as access to the 5G network. While the Z Flip 5G brings access to 5G only in the Sub-6 Ghz version, the Z Flip 3 already provides the internet in the “mmWave” range, which guarantees greater speed. It should not be important in the implementation of 5G in Brazil, but it makes a difference for those who live or travel to the United States.

The Flex Mode present on both smartphones allows you to use the screen in a split way, performing two tasks at the same time. That is, the user can take a photo without having to close the messaging app, for example.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G represents the second generation of Samsung’s folding family. Announced in July 2020, the cell phone reached global commerce in August for values ​​starting at US$ 1,450, equivalent to R$ 7,610. It was not available in Brazil.

Phone that arrived to update the line, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was presented this month of August for figures that started at US$ 999, around R$ 5,250 at today’s exchange rate. Sales have already started in the United States. The price in Brazil is not yet known, but the expectation is that the landing will take place in October.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specifications Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip 5G Launch august 2021 July 2020 launch price $999 $1,450 Current price $999 US$ 1,055 Screen 6.7 inches 6.7 inches screen resolution Full HD+ Full HD+ Processor snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 865 5G RAM memory 8 GB 8 GB Storage 256 GB 256 GB Memory card no support no support Back camera double, 12 and 12 MP double, 12 and 12 MP Frontal camera 10 MP 10 MP Operational system Android 11 Android 10 Drums 3300 mAh 3300 mAh Dimensions and weight 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm; 183 g 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm; 183 g Colors black, cream, green and violet gray, bronze and white

