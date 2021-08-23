Giuliano’s numbers show the midfielder’s versatility in his first games for Corinthians

Since his debut for Corinthians, Giuliano has changed the midfield dynamics of Sylvinho’s team. In the match against Santos, despite the 0-0, the newcomer’s performance cheered the crowd. In the last two games, victories against Ceará and Athletico Paranaense, the midfielder was once again highlighted.

Offensively and defensively, Giuliano accumulates good numbers after three matches played against Timão, all as a starter, proving his versatility in the sector. According to a survey made by the website SofaScore, the shirt 11 hit 127 of the 135 passes he has tried so far – 94% utilization. In long balls, the accuracy is impeccable, with six hits in six attempts.

In addition to the assistance given to Renato Augusto’s goal against Ceará, the athlete from Alvinegro made four decisive passes in the attack and completed six of the eight dribbles he risked, which represents 75% accuracy. Giuliano also misses little. He has already recovered ten balls in defense and has disarmed four times.

Another fact that impresses in the initial matches of the athlete’s passage through Corinthians is his heat map. At 31, coming from a period of more than 100 days without playing before his debut, the midfielder is present in a very wide area of ​​the field, including on the sides and in the middle part of the defensive field of Timão – see below.

After beating Athletico Paranaense on Sunday, Corinthians will have another free week of preparation before returning to the field, next Saturday, when they visit Grêmio for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

