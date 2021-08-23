Globo sends open letter to Serie A and Serie B clubs | soccer

Globo sent an open letter to the clubs in the A and B Series of the Campeonato Brasileiro. In the text, the company highlights the historic partnership with teams for broadcasting national competitions since the 1970s and registers the understanding that the bill that gives teams the right to play the arena, the so-called “homeman law”, could be an important step in the evolution of football in the country.

Read Globo’s letter to the clubs below:

To the 40 clubs from Serie A and B of the 2021 Brazilian Soccer Championship,

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about Globo’s relationship with football. Some try to set us up as opponents of you clubs. In nearly five decades of partnership and investments, we are sure that our paths converged and had a common goal: strong and balanced football for the fans. As in any partnership, there were differences that were resolved with dialogue and negotiation, without losing focus on the objective of strengthening the greatest national passion.

We cannot fail to remember this story, which was dedicated to valuing the sport that is the passion of all of us. Since the 70s, Globo broadcasts the competitions of Brazilian football clubs. In the 90’s we helped organize the calendar and standardize the dispute system for national competitions. In 1997 we created with you the PPV for national football, of which we are partners. In 2003 the current formula for the Brazilian Championship was created, with the running points system and, more recently, as of 2019, we have built together a new fairer and more balanced model for sharing the revenue of broadcast rights, following the experiences of success of European football leagues. These are a few important examples of our joint trajectory.

We believe a lot in Brazilian football and, therefore, we never spared efforts to develop it as a profitable business for all parties. We allocate billions of reais to broadcasting rights every year. Apart from the high investment in promoting competitions, in hiring the best professionals to broadcast and cover the games, and in the implementation of state-of-the-art technology to deliver high-quality broadcasts to fans on various platforms. No other company invests so much, and with such consistency, in national football. Our hope is expanded in this new moment in which football points to greater union between clubs, something that we believe is fundamental for the best development of the Brazilian Championship.

We would like to take this opportunity to reinforce and register here our understanding that the change in legislation brought about by the bill, already approved in the Chamber of Deputies, which gives the master team the arena rights, if that is your clubs’ desire, could be more a step in this evolution. An advance on the path of giving more autonomy and flexibility, as long as the contracts already signed are respected, in favor of the legal security of the entire system. We even support clubs’ collective bargaining for their broadcasting rights, as occurs in the world’s major leagues (even in countries that adopt the home rights system in legislation) to ensure that clubs are able to maximize their earnings, without causing market imbalance .

Regardless of the negotiation model, Globo will maintain its historic partnership with clubs, their Federations and with Brazilian football, contributing to the development of the entire market and to the enhancement of the show. Who wins are the fans of each one of you, passionate about football, just like us.