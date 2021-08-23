Government opens registration for Hackathon Rede +Brasil; see the dates

Through a partnership between Serpro, the Ministry of Economy (ME) and the General Comptroller of the Union (CGU), Hackathon Rede +Brasil will be held between the 7th and 15th of September. Registration is free and starts today, August 23rd. You must be 18 or over to participate, and teams must be 3-5 individuals.

The event will have the theme “+Brazil: More Accessible and More Collaborative” and seeks to create digital solutions for the evolution of the +Brasil Platform, which automates the administration and monitoring of the Federal Government’s Fiscal Budget and Social Security resources for states and counties.

A total of 40 groups will be chosen – the limit will be marked in chronological order, with the possibility of creating a waiting list. The edition will be online, with YouTube broadcasts; check out more information in the regulation.

And what does it involve?

The projects developed should be in the themes of “transparency”, “resource transfers”, “process simplification”, “data reliability”, “fighting corruption” and “efficiency in the public sector”.

According to the regulation, solutions are sought such as the construction of specialized dashboards, the unprecedented crossing of data, the development of applications that promote popular participation, among others — the teams do not need to limit themselves to the aforementioned approaches.

In addition to participating in the evaluation panel, ME, CGU and Serpro members will provide lectures, support and guidance to developers. The databases to be used by the projects will be offered by the organization of the event.

Check out the marathon schedule below.

Team registration: from August 23rd to September 5th Organization of teams: from 6th to 8th of September Solution development: from September 8th to 13th Delivery and demonstration of the solution: September 13 Pre-selection of finalist solutions: September 13 Final demo of solutions: September 15th Final judgment of solutions: September 15th

The authors of the three winning projects will receive prizes of R$ 15 thousand (1st place), R$ 10 thousand (2nd) and R$ 5 thousand (3rd) – gross amounts and subject to taxation. The announcement of the winners will take place on September 15th.