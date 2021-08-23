Graciele Lacerda says Zezé Di Camargo is more jealous than she is

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0

Graciele Lacerda and Zezé Di Camargo have been together for over a decade. Despite the long relationship, there is still jealousy between the couple, who announced their engagement in June this year.

“Zezé is more jealous, but nothing too exaggerated,” said Graciele Lacerda in an interview with Quem. “He doesn’t like me going out alone, wants to know about my company, if he hears any comments or notices looks from other men, he’s jealous. But when I’m with him, he’s super calm,” added the fitness influencer.

She also said that the two share all expenses. “Including, the works on our apartment are dividing all the bills,” he revealed, referring to the couple’s 225 m² coverage, valued at 2 million reais.

Today my income comes from my work on my social networks and from my weight loss program and yes, I can say that with these jobs I gained my financial independence. said the influencer

Zezé Di Camargo shows millionaire coverage

The Duplex in Zezé has 225 m² - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

1 / 15

Zezé’s duplex has 225 m²

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

The apartment is located in Itapema (SC) and cost R$ 2 million - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

two / 15

The apartment is located in Itapema (SC) and cost R$ 2 million

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Double room with sea view - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

3 / 15

Double room with sea view

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Closet space where Graciele and Zezé keep jewelry and accessories - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

4 / 15

Closet space where Graciele and Zezé store jewelry and accessories

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Closet space where the couple keeps their clothes and the influencer records videos - Playback/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

5 / 15

Closet space where the couple keeps their clothes and the influencer records videos

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

View from inside the closet - Playback/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

6 / 15

View from inside the closet

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Sea view from the living room - Play/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

7 / 15

Sea view from the living room

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Stone barbecue, where the couple receives friends - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

8 / 15

Stone barbecue, where the couple welcomes friends

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Space next to the barbecue - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

9 / 15

Space next to the barbecue

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

The guitar in the background made of recycled wood is Zezé's xodó - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

10 / 15

The guitar in the background made of recycled wood is Zezé’s xodó

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

The kitchen is the most important space in the house for the country people - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

11 / 15

The kitchen is the most important space in the house for the sertanejo

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Another angle of the kitchen, where Graciele records videos - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

12 / 15

Another corner of the kitchen, where Graciele shoots videos

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Kitchen table - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

13 / 15

Kitchen table

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Stairs to the second floor of the duplex - Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

14 / 15

Stairway to the second floor of the duplex

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

Living room with sea view - Play/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

15 / 15

Living room overlooking the sea

Reproduction/Youtube/Casa Vogue Brasil

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR