Graciele Lacerda says Zezé Di Camargo is more jealous than she is

Graciele Lacerda and Zezé Di Camargo have been together for over a decade. Despite the long relationship, there is still jealousy between the couple, who announced their engagement in June this year.
“Zezé is more jealous, but nothing too exaggerated,” said Graciele Lacerda in an interview with Quem. “He doesn’t like me going out alone, wants to know about my company, if he hears any comments or notices looks from other men, he’s jealous. But when I’m with him, he’s super calm,” added the fitness influencer.
She also said that the two share all expenses. “Including, the works on our apartment are dividing all the bills,” he revealed, referring to the couple’s 225 m² coverage, valued at 2 million reais.
Today my income comes from my work on my social networks and from my weight loss program and yes, I can say that with these jobs I gained my financial independence. said the influencer
Zezé Di Camargo shows millionaire coverage
Zezé’s duplex has 225 m²
The apartment is located in Itapema (SC) and cost R$ 2 million
Double room with sea view
Closet space where Graciele and Zezé store jewelry and accessories
Closet space where the couple keeps their clothes and the influencer records videos
View from inside the closet
Sea view from the living room
Stone barbecue, where the couple welcomes friends
Space next to the barbecue
The guitar in the background made of recycled wood is Zezé’s xodó
The kitchen is the most important space in the house for the sertanejo
Another corner of the kitchen, where Graciele shoots videos