Grazi Massafera says he had a crying fit after shooting a scene from ‘Secret Truths’

Grazi Massafera, 39, who stood out professionally by playing model Larissa in Globo’s “Secret Truths”, revealed in an interview with Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, that she had a crying fit after recording one of the scenes in which her character was raped.

“The scene was strong, at the same time very welcoming by the team, director and actors. In the end, I had a crying spell. Not for the scene itself, but for feeling how vulnerable we women are to this violence”, said the actress.

See too:

Radio presenter dies victim of new coronavirus at 42 years old

‘A deep civic anguish’, says Marieta Severo about the current government

Massafera also mentioned the moment when Larissa spits in the face of Fanny, Marieta Severo’s character: “I prepared myself for the sex scenes. Psychologically even. The character herself made this something without taboo. Sex for her never had an eroticism, it was something linked to the condition of chemical dependency. But having to spit in Marieta Severo’s face took me by surprise. I even didn’t sleep”, completed the artist.

See too

+ Fall did not cause the death of actress Carla Daniel’s boyfriend, according to report

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach