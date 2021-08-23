Greece installs barrier to prevent Afghan refugees from entering the country | National Newspaper

It’s 40 kilometers long and has an automated surveillance system. The fence on the border with Turkey began to be built last year, but the works were accelerated so that they would be ready before the possibility of the arrival of refugees from the Afghanistan.

“The Afghan crisis is creating new facts in the geopolitical sphere and we cannot passively wait for an impact,” said the Greek Citizenship Minister.

The conflict in Afghanistan fuels fears in Europe of a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis, when nearly 1 million people fleeing Middle East conflicts crossed Turkey to reach Greece, the great gateway to the European continent.

The government then said that, this time, it can send back any Afghan who arrives illegally in the country.

Turkey is also strengthening the border with Iran to keep out Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime. In addition to the reinforcement of troops and surveillance towers, a wall being built on the border is nearing completion..

While some countries are doing everything they can to prevent the arrival of refugees, others are preparing to take in these people, such as Germany, Spain and even Portugal. This Saturday, earlier, the president of the European Commission said she would propose an increase of 57 million euros in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan. In addition, he guaranteed that the bloc is ready to provide financing to countries in Europe that want to receive refugees.

Ursula Von Der Leyen stated that the European Union does not recognize the Taliban and that the bloc is not holding any political negotiations with militants.

The European Union leader visited, this Saturday (21), in Madrid, a reception center for Afghan employees of European Union institutions who had come from Kabul.