Grupo Energisa 2022 Trainee Program seeks talent in SE – Infonet – News in Sergipe

Development track for career acceleration, mentoring managers and opportunity to travel around the country. These are some of the differentials of the Trainee Energisa 2002 Program, the largest Brazilian private company in the electricity sector. The vacancies are for different areas of knowledge in the states where the company operates: Acre, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, São Paulo, Sergipe and Tocantins. Applications are available until 9/16 at https://jobs.kenoby.com/traineeenergisa.

“Since it arrived in Sergipe, Energisa has been committed to being the gateway for new professionals in the electricity sector. We are looking for creative young people to develop a future generation of leaders focused on innovation, quality in the supply of clean energy and excellence in customer service”, says Roberto Currais, CEO of Energisa in Sergipe.

The program will last for nine months and is scheduled to start in January of next year. Vacancies are for recent graduates in various areas, with graduation between June 2018 and December 2021. Candidates must be available to travel and live in other states.

In this year’s edition, the Trainee Program will not have a seat limit. Opportunities can increase according to the performance of candidates, who can be called to work in any of the companies in the group, such as Alsol Energias Renováveis ​​and fintech Voltz.

Another highlight of this year’s process, which will be 100% online, is that all applicants will participate in training during the program’s selection phases. With this, even those who are not selected to work in the company will already leave the process with greater learning.

The professionals selected to work at Grupo Energisa will be able to contribute to various departments of the company during the program, exercising and evolving various skills such as project management, commitment to goals and results in different contexts and the strategic vision of processes.

The Energisa 2022 Trainee Program also offers remuneration compatible with the market, technical and behavioral training, in addition to mentoring and training processes, which will support a successful future for the professional within the company.

About Grupo Energisa

With 116 years of history, Energisa Group is the largest private sector in the electricity sector with national capital and also the largest in the Legal Amazon. One of the first companies to go public in Brazil, the company controls 11 distributors in Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, São Paulo, Paraná, Rondônia and Acre. With annual net revenue of R$ 18 billion (2020), the Group serves 8 million customers (representing a serviced population of more than 20 million people) in 862 municipalities in all regions of Brazil, in addition to generating approximately 20 thousand direct and indirect jobs.

With the mission of transforming energy into comfort, development and opportunities in a sustainable, responsible and ethical manner, Energisa operates with a diversified portfolio that encompasses distribution, transmission, services for the electricity sector (Energisa Soluções), specialized call center services (Multi Energisa), energy commercialization (Energisa Comercializadora), renewable energy solutions (Alsol) and now fintech Voltz, which enters the digital accounts market.

Source: Energisa