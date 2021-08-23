Hades becomes top rated game on PS5 and Xbox Series

Within a week of its release, the title averaged 93 on Playstation 5 and 94 on Xbox Series X

Hades, style game roguelike developed by Supergiant Games, just debuted on Playstation and Xbox consoles on August 13 and has already become the top rated title available for next-gen consoles. The indie game was originally released only for Nintendo Switch and PRAÇA and was very successful on these platforms, winning several awards.

The source of the information is the website Metacritic, which is an aggregator of scores for various vehicles specialized in games, Hades has an average grade of 94 to Xbox Series X and 93 to Playstation 5 after a week of the game’s release for these platforms.

until the arrival of Hades, at the Playstation 5 the revitalized version of demon’s souls had the best rating average with 92 followed by Borderlands 3 with 91. Already on Xbox Series the incredible Ori and the Will of the Wisps was the best rated with an average of 92, and then came Microsoft Flight Simulator with 90 points.

At the Nintendo Switch the game is not in first place, but it ranks among the top 5 rated, behind Nintendo classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. Still, it’s a great feat for the game of Supergiant Games on a console that has been on the market for over four years.



On computers, the task is already more arduous due to the longevity of the platform, but even so Hades can figure in 30th position. Check out the Top 5 of the best rated in the Metacritic for PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch on what Hades is present, remembering that this can change at any time:

Top 5 Metacritic: Playstation 5 Games

Hades – 93 Demon’s Souls – 92 Borderlands 3 – 91 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 90 Manifold Garden – 89

Top 5 Metacritic: Xbox Series X Games

Hades – 94 Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 94 Microsoft Flight Simulator – 90 It Takes Two – 89 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – 89

Top 5 Metacritic: Nintendo Switch Games

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition – 98 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 97 Super Mario Odyssey – 97 Divinity Original Sin 2 – 93 Hades – 93

Have you ever played Hades? Has interest? Participate in the comments with your opinion about the game!



Via: twistedvoxel, gamesradar