At least 2,207 people died in Haiti after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake registered last week. More of 12,000 people were injured and 344 are missing.

According to the country’s civil protection authorities, around 53,000 homes were destroyed and more than 77,000 damaged.

Last Tuesday the country was hit by tropical cyclone Grace, which destroyed thousands of homes and hampered searches.

