Halo Infinite arrives uncooperative in the campaign and Forge • Eurogamer.pt

Halo Infinite will arrive uncooperative in the Campaign and Forge.

343 Industries announced that the ability to play the campaign with friends will only arrive in season two, running well, about three months after launch, while Forge will arrive in season three, between three to six months after launch. The company also says that these forecasts are not definitive.

Forge is the creation tool provided to players and like the co-op, it is considered a fundamental part of the Halo experience.

Joseph Staten, lead creative on the development team, says the important thing is to ensure that all content present in the release meets the highest level of quality. The decision to postpone both modes was difficult, but they felt they weren’t ready and decided to work on them longer.

Halo Infinite arrives at the end of the year with a single player campaign and the first season of free competitive multiplayer, the total focus of the team currently working with all certainty that the game arrives in 2021.